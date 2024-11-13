NFL News: Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate makes something clear about facing the Steelers

Following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Baltimore Ravens, one of Lamar Jackson's new teammates shared his thoughts on the upcoming Week 11 matchup against his former team in the NFL regular season.

The Baltimore Ravens have been in excellent form this NFL regular season. With a 7-3 record, they are gearing up for a challenging matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson and his teammates are preparing for what promises to be an intense test.

Diontae Johnson, a key signing this season, returns to Pittsburgh to face his former team. After spending five years with the Steelers, Johnson had stints with the Panthers (seven games) and the Ravens (two games). Although he enjoyed great moments in Pittsburgh, his final season there didn’t meet his usual standards.

Speaking to the Ravens’ media team, Johnson shared his thoughts on returning to Pittsburgh, this time as an opponent: “Man, I had a great career there. I loved it. Great city, great people. I know what they’re about. I can’t wait to get to Sunday, to just be back in that stadium.”

Johnson also reflected on what it means to face his former team: “Just being back in that stadium, where it all started, it’s going to be different. I’ve actually never been in the away locker room [in Pittsburgh], so that’s going to be a first for me. But I’m ready to get back there, just to see the good people I built relationships with. Other than that, it’s a big moment for me.”

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Johnson on adjusting to the Ravens’ system

In addition to discussing his return to Pittsburgh, Johnson addressed how he’s fitting into the Ravens’ game plan and contributing to the team: “They’re working me in there slowly, but, you know, I just go out there, and whenever they call my number, I’ll do my thing. I can’t go in expecting a lot or putting too much pressure on myself. However, the game goes, I’m all for it.”

Playing in Pittsburgh as a Raven brings back fond memories for Johnson, but he’s focused on making an impact. After two appearances with his new team, he hopes to showcase his abilities and solidify his place in the squad.

Building chemistry with Lamar Jackson

Despite the emotions surrounding his return to Pittsburgh, Johnson has an opportunity to prove his value. His connection with Jackson will be crucial as the Ravens look to maintain their winning streak against a tough opponent in Week 11 in the NFL regular season.

So far, Johnson’s contributions haven’t reflected the quality of his career. In two games, he’s recorded only six rushing yards, two targets, and one reception. To justify their decision to acquire him, the Ravens will need Johnson to step up and establish a rhythm with Jackson, showing why he was brought into the fold.