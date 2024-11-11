NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin warns about Lamar Jackson - Jayden Daniels comparisons

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will clash next week in the NFL, and HC Mike Tomlin knows the challenge that awaits if Lamar Jackson is under center, especially when compared to facing Jayden Daniels.

As the NFL season steadily moves toward the final stretch, among the contenders are the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Next week, these two franchises will face off in what promises to be the game of the week. HC Mike Tomlin is fully aware of the challenge ahead and offered a final reflection on what Lamar Jackson represents, especially in contrast to young star Jayden Daniels.

Week 10 delivered an exciting matchup between the Steelers and the surprising Washington Commanders, with Russell Wilson and company ultimately claiming a narrow 28-27 victory. The young star Jayden Daniels proved to be a tough challenge for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers managed to pull through despite the difficulties.

With this win, the Steelers improved their record to 7-2, solidifying their position as serious contenders. To make things even more challenging, next week they face a tough test when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

After the victory over Washington, HC Mike Tomlin spoke with the media and addressed the comparison between Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, making his stance on the matter clear: “Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson,” Tomlin said. “That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days.”

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field his team’s 41-10 win against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

While Jayden Daniels‘ breakout in the NFL is undeniably promising, for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, there’s still a long road ahead. He acknowledges that Daniels has much to prove and is still far from reaching the level Lamar Jackson has already established in the league.

An intense showdown between the Steelers and Ravens

Next Sunday, November 17th, Acrisure Stadium will be the stage for one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL season. The divisional clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will bring one team closer to its goal, while the other will take a tough hit at a critical point in the season.

Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, the Steelers have been the team that has caused him the most headaches since he entered the NFL. In four matchups against Pittsburgh, the former Louisville QB has thrown for 858 yards and just four touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Without a doubt, it will be a true test for Lamar Jackson, as he has the chance to break free from these negative stats or continue to be a target for Mike Tomlin’s defense.

Broderick Jones #77 and Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Harris’ rushing touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

With the primary goal of improving their record and solidifying their status as serious title contenders, Russell Wilson and his teammates will need to navigate this upcoming stretch of games to ultimately determine what their team is truly capable of.

vs Baltimore Ravens, November 17th

vs Cleveland Browns, November 21st

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 1st

vs Cleveland Browns, December 8th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 15th