Lamar Jackson, the star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has built an impressive fortune by combining his success in the NFL with savvy business ventures. Here, check out everything about his current net worth and more.

Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, is a phenomenon both on and off the field. He has built an impressive fortune that goes beyond his talent in the National Football League.

What’s fascinating is not just his remarkable sports career, but how he has managed to become a multifaceted business figure. With a $260 million contract, he has made it clear that his influence extends well beyond the game.

Through his personal brand and entrepreneurial focus, he has carved out a unique path, becoming one of the NFL‘s most lucrative players . Here, check out all about his current net worth and his business ventures…

What is Lamar Jackson’s net worth?

Lamar Jackson’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million in 2024. Although sources like Sportskeeda mention total earnings up to $100.5 million, this figure includes his five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens poses for a photo at the Under Armour Performance Center on June 10, 2019. (Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He currently earns an annual salary of $52 million, as reported Marca. The negotiations were complicated, especially after the Ravens assigned him the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023, which allowed other teams to present offers.

Although he is not as active in endorsements as other athletes, he has established deals with brands like Oakley and invested in ventures such as restaurants, his clothing line Era 8 Apparel and an entertainment company.

Forbes reported that as of November 2024, he remains among the highest-paid athletes globally, with millions in earnings, including $8.5 million from his on-field salary and $2 million from endorsements.

In April 2023, he signed a five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, with $185 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. The star has joined the long list of the best-rated quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson’s real estate holdings

Lamar Jackson bought a luxurious mansion in Owings Mills, Maryland, some time ago. It was his first major purchase after being drafted by the Ravens, for which he paid $900,000 in 2018. Now is valued at approximately $1.26 million.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019. (Source: Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The expansive 7,995-square-foot estate includes eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a recreation room, gym, office and wet bar, as well as a large living area and a three-car garage.

Outside, it features a swimming pool, patio, and plenty of green space. The location is convenient, as it’s close to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice facility, just 20 minutes away, according to Clutch Points.