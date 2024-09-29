Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Matt Nagy reveals how Travis Kelce helped Andy Reid, Chiefs find Patrick Mahomes' new weapon

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy explained how Travis Kelce helped in the development of a key player for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Travis Kelce may have experienced a slow start to the 2024 NFL season, but it looks like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes still have to credit the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive production this year. Or at least that’s what Matt Nagy suggests.

According to the Chiefs offensive coordinator, Kelce has played a pivotal role in the development of wide receiver Rashee Rice, who’s become the team’s biggest weapon in his second year in the NFL.

Just a lot of things. A lot of good teaching points that Travis has done over the years that is invaluable,” Nagy told reporters on Friday, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s great when we’re teaching them as coaches and we give them our insight, but when the guy that’s doing it for a bunch of years, like Trav is, and making it work the way he does, when you’re a player and you hear that come from another player that’s had success, I think it means a lot. So, watching him now take that into account and do what he’s doing from Week 1 until now has been really cool.

Advertisement

Rice was the only bright spot from the Chiefs‘ 2023 wide receivers, trailing just Kelce in the most important stats among pass catchers last season. This year, the tables have turned as the 24-year-old is leading the team in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Nagy, however, believes Kelce deserves credit for allowing Reid and Mahomes to find a reliable weapon in Rice: “During our special teams periods, Travis would pull him over, and they’d talk through things. I think he understood it, but he didn’t know how to do it. Now he’s seeing it a year [later] — and now he knows how to do it.”

NFL News: Travis Kelce reacts to Andy Reid reuniting Chiefs with Super Bowl champ outcast

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce reacts to Andy Reid reuniting Chiefs with Super Bowl champ outcast

Reid echoes Nagy’s sentiment on Kelce

While Nagy’s comments are certainly eye-opening, it appears that Reid was already aware of Kelce’s role in Rice’s development. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach praised the wideout for listening to Mahomes and Kelce.

Advertisement

He’s as good as we were hoping he would be,” Reid said of Rice. “The thing you don’t know when you get into this is the work ethic — and he works his tail off. [He has a] willingness to get with Pat — and to listen to, ‘Let’s work in this area’ or to get with Kelce and drain Kelce of some of his knowledge. He’s very receptive to all of that.”

Rice also credits Kelce

Rice also made sure to publicly credit Kelce for his growth. According to the wide receiver, the veteran tight end has helped him with predicting plays to become a key weapon for Mahomes.

Advertisement

[I was] just learning certain routes and [becoming] able to predict certain looks that are going to come before the ball is even snapped,” Rice said. “I’m getting real comfortable with that part. I’m not going to say exactly when I feel like I’m going to get the ball — [but] there are certain looks where I know that a linebacker may stay inside of Trav [or] a nickel or safety will play over the top of Trav. [That] will just leave the middle of the field open for me — one-on-one with the nickel or any other defender out there.”

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Colorado Buffaloes' critics
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Colorado Buffaloes' critics

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time
Soccer

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season
Sports

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo