Even though Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay seemed quite worried, Matthew Stafford isn't all that concerned about his elbow injury. Check out what he said here.

Insiders and fans were ready to sound off the alarms when news broke that Matthew Stafford may not be ready for the start of the NFL season. Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay revealed he was dealing with an undisclosed elbow injury they didn't know how to treat.

McVay claimed that Stafford's injury was similar to what pitchers go through before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Needless to say, this was rather unusual coming from a football player.

That's why the reigning Super Bowl champion had to go on record and clear the air about his current status and potential availability. Fortunately for the fans, Stafford isn't worried one bit about his shoulder.

NFL News: Matthew Stafford Downplays Elbow Injury

"It's gotten a lot more traction than I would have thought, to be honest with you," Stafford told The Athletic. "I'm just going through something that is irritating, at the moment, but I'm working through it. We've got a great plan. I'm feeling stronger every time I come out and throw. I'm right on track, feeling good."

McVay Feels Better About Stafford's Injury Now

McVay admitted he was quite concerned about his QB1's ability to be on the field because of the injury. Nonetheless, he's put all those doubts to sleep after watching him thrive and throw as good as ever:

"I don't really know how much you can ask about how Matthew is feeling, I mean, he threw it all over the yard today," McVay said. "Looked really good, felt good, we're very much on track with what we had hoped. I think you could really see the ball was jumping out of his hand, making all types of throws."

"I think he was trying to show you guys that there's probably not many questions you can ask him either," the coach added. "The way that he looked today, I don't think you would know that anything was going on, and he felt good. So I know that I'm gonna sleep better tonight."

The Rams know firsthand how important Stafford could be for another potential Super Bowl trip. He was the missing piece they needed to finally win that Vince Lombardi trophy, so they won't take any chances on him.