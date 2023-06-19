Only a year ago, the Los Angeles Rams were celebrating a Super Bowl victory. But the outlook is different now, following a lackluster season in which Matthew Stafford and company even missed the NFL playoffs.

The veteran quarterback aims to come back stronger after a tough campaign in which he struggled due to injury. It won’t be easy, but the Rams still have pieces to be a dangerous team.

Heading into the 2023 season, Stafford has a lot of confidence in Van Jefferson. The wide receiver is entering his fourth year in the league, and the quarterback believes he’ll do great.

Matthew Stafford optimistic about Van Jefferson

“He’s a really good player,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “It was unfortunate what happened last year, just missing some time and having to battle through what he battled through.

“He’s a resilient kid and has done a nice job coming back, working himself into the mental position and the shape that he’s in right now. I think he looks great. The more reps I get with him better and I know he feels really confident going into the season. We feel confident in him.”

Just like it happened to many members of the Rams, injuries held Jefferson back in 2022. Hopefully, he can stay healthy this time and prove Stafford right.