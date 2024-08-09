Micah Parsons publicly joined CeeDee Lamb in his fight with Jerry Jones to get a new contract from Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are getting tired of Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has chosen not to give them contract extensions as Dak Prescott is the priority.

Although the three stars have earned big money due to their performances, each situation is different. Jones needs to address Prescott first as the quarterback could become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 with no chance of using a franchise tag.

Meanwhile, Parsons and Lamb are still in their rookie contracts. As a consequence, the NFL system allows Jones to franchise tag CeeDee in 2025 and Micah in 2026. That could trigger a lot of anger inside the locker room.

Will CeeDee Lamb sign contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

According to a recent statement from Jerry Jones, CeeDee Lamb won’t get a contract extension soon with the Dallas Cowboys. The owner even laughed about the situation.

“I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done (laughs). Pick any reason you want! I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as a reason (laughs).”

So, after Jones said that, Lamb answered back on X removing ‘America’s team’ phrase from his description on social media. Then, Micah Parsons showed his support with a retweet. Now, Jerry Jones has two star players mad at him looking for a new contract.