CeeDee Lamb is tired of Jerry Jones and this could be the end of his brilliant tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys aren’t willing to give at the moment bug contract extensions to their core group of stars. No money for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. It’s a shocking turn of events in the NFL.

As a consequence, Lamb started to fight for his interests by not reporting to training camp regardless of possible fines. It’s important to remember that the wide receiver wants at least a similar deal than the one signed by Justin Jefferson with the Vikings. Four years and $140 million.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades, but, if CeeDee decides to leave the team, combined with Prescott’s situation, the franchise is in serious trouble.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

During the latest session of training camp, Jerry Jones was asked about the complicated situation of CeeDee Lamb and the owner’s answer sparked a massive controversy on social media. “I don’t have any urgency to get it done.”

Jones spoke that confidently because the wide receiver is entering the final of his contract, but, the Dallas Cowboys will have the franchise tag as an option in 2025.

When CeeDee Lamb found out about Jerry Jones’ statement, the star went to social media and posted a brief message on X: “LOL.” Then, he erased from his description that he belonged to ‘America’s Team’.

Will CeeDee Lamb leave the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb doesn’t have a lot of leverage due to his contract status and the possibility of a franchise tag. Nevertheless, the wide receiver is carefully watching how other players at the position are getting paid: Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill.

That’s why he is trying to put some pressure on Jerry Jones, but, the priority for the owner is clearly Dak Prescott. The quarterback will become a free agent in 2025 and there’s no way to use the franchise tag on him. Dak has to get paid first.