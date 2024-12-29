Trending topics:
NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals who should win MVP between Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow

Micah Parsons weighs in on the heated MVP race between Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, and Joe Burrow. A surprise stands out as his ultimate pick.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons has become one of the most outspoken figures in the NFL, and now, the Dallas Cowboys star has decided to join the debate on who should win the MVP award.

Until a few weeks ago, Josh Allen seemed to be the clear favorite, but in an exciting turn of events, names like Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley have tightened the race, putting voters in a tough spot.

However, statistically, another name has undoubtedly been the best player in the league. If his team manages to stay alive on the road to the Super Bowl, a surprise could occur when deciding who the Most Valuable Player is.

Who is most likely to win the NFL MVP 2024?

Josh Allen remains the favorite for the 2024 NFL MVP Award, but according to Micah Parsons, another quarterback has proven to be the most significant candidate to claim the honor.

This was the message posted by Micah on X. “If Joe Burrow takes this team to the playoffs, I don’t even think it should be in question who’s MVP!! Best in the world right now!”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

