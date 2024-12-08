Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in a huge title drought. The franchise hasn’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and, right now, the future doesn’t look promising.

Although there’s a slight recovery after two consecutive victories, America’s Team seems to be many steps away of real contenders in the NFC like the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Green Bay Packers.

Yes. Their core group of stars is amazing with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. However, the big question is if Mike McCarthy will stay as head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micah Parsons wants contract extension for Mike McCarthy

During an interview with ESPN, Micah Parsons joined Dak Prescott as leading voices of the locker room asking Jerry Jones to give a contract extension to Mike McCarthy.

Advertisement

“I would like a fair shot with everyone back, players and coaches, because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be. The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack, D-Law not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Dallas Cowboys will have two stars available for game against Bengals

Cowboys’ list of injured players

As Parsons mentioned, the Cowboys have lost many players throughout the season like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs or DaRon Bland. That’s why the star linebacker requested Jerry Jones to believe in McCarthy with a fully healthy squad in 2025.

Advertisement

“In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don’t know how the business side of it’s going to go, you know? Jerry has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I’m kind of just, like, a pawn in this business.”