Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are having a chaotic season. The team will not make it to the playoffs, and heading into 2025, Micah Parsons’ future is a big question mark.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have already received their big contract extensions, but, Parsons is still waiting. Additionally, the Director of Personnel, Stephen Jones, raised concerns by leaving the door open for his departure with a trade.

Now, Jerry Jones has to decide whether, in another high-stakes gamble, the star linebacker will be part of his plan to try to win the Super Bowl. It seems that the franchise has already made a final choice.

Will Jerry Jones and Cowboys give Micah Parsons a contract extension?

Jerry Jones confirmed in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that the Dallas Cowboys will offer a contract extension to Micah Parsons. If this happens, the benchmark would be to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

“Stephen did not say in any way that Micah Parsons was at issue looking ahead at the future. At all. He did not say that. By the way, I didn’t hear what he said and I have not read what he said. But I know he didn’t say that because that’s never been uttered in this organization that we don’t have a future with Micah Parsons.”

