NFL News: Mike McDaniel gives key update of Tua Tagovailoa and final decision about career with Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel spoke about Tua Tagovailoa and his possible return from injured reserve after suffering another concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

When Mike McDaniel signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, the head coach knew Tua Tagovailoa was the key factor to reach the Super Bowl. Now, the future of the quarterback in the NFL is uncertain.

Tua suffered another concussion a few weeks ago during a game against the Buffalo Bills and, since that moment, there’s been a lot of uncertainty about the possible final decision.

Tagovailoa is eligible to return after the game with the Indianapolis Colts and that’s why McDaniel has been constantly asked by reporters about the current situation.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

According to many reports, Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football. In fact, just a few days ago, Nick Saban already confirmed that his former player at Alabama wants to come back.

It’s important to remember that Tua is currently on injured reserve and, because of NFL regulations, he is not eligible to return until Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Before the upcoming matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Mike McDaniel gave the latest update about Tagovailoa’s situation. The head coach sounded cautious when asked if Tua will return to practice next week.

“Nothing has changed from Monday with Tua. The process will go as you have to allow days to progress for evaluation of where you’re at and have a proper assessment. So, I feel good about him. The experts and family, everybody that’s been involved, has been very diligent. When the next step occurs, the next step occurs. Don’t really what time is. The last protocol piece is based upon activity that he should be doing. Hopefully, he’ll get some clarity on that, but, we feel good about where he is at for sure.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about blockbuster trade for Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes final decision about blockbuster trade for Dallas Cowboys

