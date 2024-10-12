Nick Saban revealed if Tua Tagovailoa will play again for the Miami Dolphins after suffering another concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa brought to the Miami Dolphins as the possible franchise quarterback ready to deliver a Super Bowl. However, after suffering another concussion, no one knows what will happen with his future in the NFL.

After that game against the Buffalo Bills, Tua sought medical help to make a final decision. Of course, there are a lot of factors to be considered. First and foremost, health and quality of life. Then, leaving a lot of money on the table if he chooses to retire.

At the moment, the league already gave clearance for Tagovailoa to come back. Now, it all depends on the star’s consultants and his family. In this complicated scenario, Nick Saban hinted Tua’s status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

During an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban confirmed Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t want to retire from football. The former head coach is clearly an authorized voice after the time they spent together at Alabama.

“I talked to Tua. He really wants to play. Whether he ever can play or get the opportunity to do it again, I guess that’s a medical decision somebody has to make. He seemed to be good. I talked to him right afterwards. You know, he’s good. He’s always positive and, you know, very enthusiastic.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

The NFL already gave medical clearance for Tua to play again. Now, the quarterback has to decide what’s best for him. Saban admitted that it’s really hard to see a beloved friend facing this type of challenge.

Advertisement

“Tua is the best. I mean, and I hate it, I hate it for him, because he’s such a good person who does everything the right way. They want prayers from everybody out there to try to help him, you know, get well. The guy is just phenomenal. You love to see people like that have success and not have this kind of adversity, but hopefully, he’ll be able to overcome it.”

Advertisement