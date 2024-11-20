Dolphins News: QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals the key to his team's comeback in the NFL

After two consecutive victories for the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa knows where the key to his team's comeback in the NFL lies.

Slowly, the Miami Dolphins are finding their stride this season in the NFL, and much of it is due to the unexpected return of their star QB, Tua Tagovailoa. While his talent has been crucial in determining the outcome of the last two games, the former Alabama player knows where the key to this recovery lies for Mike McDaniel‘s team.

In the last two weeks, the Dolphins faced none other than the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, and emerged victorious, surprising both themselves and others. Against the California franchise, they won 23-15, while they defeated Antonio Pierce’s team with a dominant 34-19 score.

What’s curious about this situation is that many attribute the comeback to the talent on Mike McDaniel’s roster. However, as reported by Pro Football Network through their X account, Tua Tagovailoa stated that the player-only meetings have “helped push the envelope on what we want to do as a team.”

“I think coming back it’s more so how can we get back into our rhythm as an offense, finding that rhythm, whether it’s in the run game, the action game, the pass game, whatever that looks like and just protecting the ball,” Tagovailoa said via the team’s transcripts.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

“Not trying to force things if it’s not there. We’ve got good enough players to where if we get them the ball in space, we like our chances. That’s sort of been the mindset coming back. And really pocket presence as well. If guys want to drop eight or if they want to bring pressure, just feeling that out. If I still have time in the pocket, just moving subtly, things like that,” Tua stated.

Tua’s positive return to the field

When it seemed like Tua Tagovailoa could be sidelined for a long time due to another concussion, the talented QB made a remarkable recovery and returned to the field with his talent intact. While many are hopeful for a promising comeback, Tua knows that it will be a week-by-week process.

“I think it’s a week-to-week thing,” Tagovailoa said last Sunday to the press. “We’ve just got to build off of what we can learn from this week. We move forward. We see what the next opponent is and things that we can do to get better to give us the edge to win that next game. And we’ll continue to move forward. I don’t think anyone can play their best game essentially. But you try to minimize the amount of mistakes that you have in games. So I think that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The QB has his sights set on New England

In the NFL, winning a game often boosts morale and helps maintain a winning streak. This is why the Dolphins are taking it one game at a time, and their QB Tagovailoa knows this well, as he already has his eyes set on the next matchup against the New England Patriots.

“I would say any time you can get a win in the NFL, it’s a momentum builder for your team, for the locker room, for the organization,” Tagovailoa said. “It always feels better when your body is hurting after a win than a loss. I would say we’re looking forward to New England next week. We’re going to enjoy this game and move forward.”

Chop Robinson #44 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after sacking Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches

vs New England Patriots, November 24th

vs Green Bay Packers, November 28th

vs New York Jets, December 8th

vs Houston Texans, December 15th

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 22nd