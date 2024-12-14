Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin are delivering a very impressive season. The Pittsburgh Steelers control their destiny to win the AFC North and might have a shot for the No.1 seed in the conference.

However, the road isn’t going to be easy. The Steelers have to face in a span of eleven days three tremendous rivals: the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That stretch will be crucial for their Super Bowl aspirations as they could end up hosting multiple games in the playoffs or could fall all the way to a wild card spot and go for the trophy on the road.

Who is injured with Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially ruled out three important players for the game against the Eagles because of injury. Undoubtedly, the most important loss is wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring).

Furthermore, the defense will also be depleted for head coach Mike Tomlin as Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and DeShon Elliott (hamstring) couldn’t recover to face the Eagles.

What is the Steelers’ record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-3 record and could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is another scenario in which they could get a ticket if Miami and the Colts lose.

In the race for the AFC North, December 21 is the crucial date. If they get that victory at Baltimore, the division title will be secure as Pittsburgh would hold the tiebreaker over the Ravens with only two games left.