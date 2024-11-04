NFL News: Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets candid about outcome of the game vs Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, triumphed in a thrilling finish against the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 of the NFL left a strong impression for Sean McVay's squad during their visit to Lumen Field.

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t capitalize on their home field advantage, falling to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Sean McVay‘s team showcased their experience and talent on the final play, securing their fourth victory of the NFL season. After the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared his thoughts on the decisive play and the outcome.

The parity displayed throughout the game between both teams made it seem likely that overtime would occur. What few anticipated was the cinematic finish the visitors delivered on what turned out to be the final snap of the game.

It was the fifth minute of overtime when Matthew Stafford made a masterful 39-yard pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, scoring the final touchdown that secured the Rams’ victory. After the game, the former Detroit Lions quarterback spoke candidly with the media about the situation.

“When I threw it, you know, the body language from D-Rob, I was like, ‘oh no, I under threw it,’ I thought I might have under thrown a dish from his body language,” Stafford said. “He did such a great job holding him off.”

With this crucial victory, the Rams improve to a .500 record of four wins and four losses, gaining some momentum as they head into the next phase of the season.

Demarcus Robinson: The hero of the day

Robinson, the other key player in the spectacular play who made an incredible catch, shared his perspective on the play with the media: “I was just trying to hold the guy out because he (Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen) was kind of catching up,” Robinson said.

“Woolen’s pretty fast, so he was catching up to the ball. Because, you know, the ball takes a little distance for it to get to me. So he was catching up. So I was like, ‘alright, let me just stick my arm out,’ and he was starting to hold on to my arm, so I only had one arm to try to make a play,” former Chiefs WR concluded.

Demarcus Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Riq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks to win the game in overtime at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Another star player in Sean McVay‘s lineup is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who stated that the main objective of that play is to “be able to get the edge clean for Matthew,” and “give him a chance to make a play and do something sweet.”

“After I see it, I kind of just made myself available,” Kupp stated. “That ball is very rarely thrown to that route. D-Rob did a great job off the line of scrimmage, and when he set that angle high, I just couldn’t believe it when I saw Matthew flip his hips. I said, ‘Oh, he’s about to let this thing go.'”

LeBron James and his curious reaction to the game’s conclusion

If there’s anyone in the sports world who constantly reacts to key moments, it’s none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and this case was no exception following the Rams vs. Seahawks game conclusion.

The multiple-time NBA champion took to social media to react to the Rams’ impressive play. The King typed ‘WOW!!!!!!’ before labeling Stafford as a ‘beast.’