Only a couple of weeks ago, everything was just fine for the Philadelphia Eagles. But the outlook has changed for Jalen Hurts and company now that they’ve lost in consecutive weeks, and Nick Sirianni knows that.

“We’re not hitting a panic button as far as, ‘we’ve got to do everything.’ We didn’t play well and we didn’t coach good the last two weeks,” Sirianni said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk.

Philadelphia still has a great record at 10-3, but it’s not enough to keep it atop the division anymore. With their victory over the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, the red-hot Cowboys made it five wins in a row to take control of the NFC East.

“We didn’t play good enough and we didn’t coach good enough the last two weeks to win the games. It wasn’t up to our standard, so we’re pissed and we’re looking for ways to fix that,” Sirianni said.

Eagles have work to do

Dallas is also at 10-3, but as things stand, it has the upper hand on Philly for having one more win against a division rival. Before losing at AT&T Stadium, the Eagles were outplayed at home by the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently atop the entire NFC (also at 10-3). In short, the Eagles lost control both of the conference and the division in just two weeks.

While Philadelphia’s last two losses came against other contenders, many see them as a warning sign ahead of the postseason. Some fingers point at Hurts for not getting things going, while others blame the coaches. Sirianni is not sure there’s a specific reason behind their decline, but he said they will try and figure out all the possible solutions to get back on track.

“Like I said, we have our ideas of what we do, but then there are some times you look at different avenues of whether it’s the criticism from the outside or an analytical thing and you’re like, OK — I’m not saying you can do that all the time because there is an art to knowing what criticisms to listen to and what ones are jokes for that matter, right? But that’s our job as coaches, to go over everything we possibly can to make sure we’re playing our best,” Sirianni added.

What’s next for the Eagles

Jalen Hurts and company will have a chance to redeem themselves on prime time again, when they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football this week.

The Eagles also have two games left against the New York Giants this season, which gives them a chance to own the tiebreaker in the event they finish with the same record as the Cowboys (their only division rival left are the Washington Commanders. The other opponent left for Philadelphia are the Arizona Cardinals.