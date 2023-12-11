The Dallas Cowboys talked their talk and walked their walk. Dak Prescott warned Philadelphia Eagles players not to be overconfident ahead of their trip to Jerry World, and he lived up to his words with a big performance.

Prescott completed 24 of 39 attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 99.4. He completed passes to six different receivers, getting the whole offense involved and keeping the Eagles’ defense guessing en route to a 33-13 win.

Number-wise, this wasn’t Prescott’s best game of the season by any means, but he was calm and poised in the pocket and stayed in complete control of the game from the very start. Even so, he’s still not satisfied with his performance:

“Solid enough to get the win,” Prescott said after the game. “I’m my biggest critic. I don’t think I played, obviously not my best game. I’m a completions guy. I want to get completions; I want to get it rolling. There was a streak there that felt like 7 to 10 or so, a few incompletions in a row. But then we got it back going; we got it back on track. We did enough to win, but I always want to be better.”

Cowboys Mean Business This Time

This was a huge win for Mike McCarthy’s team. Not only did they manage to push their home winning streak to 15 games, but they also finally proved that they can beat Super Bowl contenders. Now, it’s all about taking the little steps to reach the big game:

“I’ve got different reminders throughout my daily routine,” Prescott said. “Things that I wear, perhaps, alarms that I set. It just allows me to keep the goal in front of my mind. Allows me to be disciplined. You talk about sacrifice; you talk about doing something that you may not want to do at the time but doing it like you love it.”

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades, and they’ve crumbled under pressure more often than not during Prescott’s time in charge of the offense. That’s why he’s not getting too carried away by the regular-season success:

“When you have those little reminders, and you have things like that, that just helps. Just locked in, focused,” added Prescott. “We have a great team, a great support system around that’s doing the exact same thing and playing the part.”

Dak Is Silencing The Critics

Most pundits and analysts deemed Prescott the weakest link in the Cowboys’ roster ahead of the season, but he managed to overcome a slow start to the campaign. Now, he should be the leading MVP candidate after another impressive outing:

“I thought this was a monumental game for him tonight,”owner Jerry Jones said. “Everybody who follows the NFL and follows sports knew that he had a lot of expectations as to how he was going to perform and how he was going to meet this challenge. The ever-overhang of, ‘Well, did he do it with the right competition?’ I don’t mean to sound condescending. That’s fair. He did tonight, and he did it in a very efficient way against a team as good as we’ll play.”

Through 14 Weeks, Prescott has led the Cowboys to an NFC-best 10-3 record, throwing for 3,505 yards and completing over 69% of his passes. He’s thrown for 28 touchdowns against six interceptions, playing at the highest level of his career and proving the doubters wrong once and for all.