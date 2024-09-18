Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes addresses Travis Kelce's early struggles with big message to Chiefs TE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows tight end Travis Kelce is not enjoying a great start to the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have formed one of the mightiest duos in the NFL in recent years. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn’t looked like his usual self at the start of the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old has only four catches for 39 yards and has been targeted only seven times through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mahomes explained why he hasn’t been throwing to Kelce as much so far.

They’re doing a great job of just kind of having two people for him pretty much the entire game,” Mahomes told reporters on Monday, via Chiefs Wire. “That’s why you’ve seen guys like Rashee (Rice) and (Xavier) Worthy – I mean, if you look at the first touchdown, I’m actually looking at Trav (Travis Kelce), and the backside safety goes all the way across the field to help guard Travis, and then you throw the ball down the sideline to Rashee, and that’s kind of what they’ve been doing.”

Advertisement

Kelce had a particularly slow day on Sunday, making just one reception for five yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes, however, made sure to send his star teammate an encouraging message, letting Kelce know he’ll eventually get back to his usual numbers with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs high five during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs high five during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Obviously, we’ve played two opponents that we’ve played a lot, so they have a plan on how they’re going to account for Travis,” Mahomes said. As the season goes on, he’s going to get his catches, he’s going to get his yards. The leader that he is – what’s special is he’s hyping everybody up, he’s keeping everybody motivated, and that’s what you need out of your great players.”

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco\&#039;s injury

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco"s injury

Mahomes’ primary weapon with Chiefs in 2024 is not Kelce so far

Kelce’s surprisingly weak start to the season in terms of stats contrasts with his incredible production in 2023. Last year, the tight end was once again Mahomes’ favorite target, leading the Chiefs in receiving yards (984) and receptions (93).

Advertisement

Behind Kelce, wide receiver Rashee Rice also proved to be a reliable weapon for Mahomes in his rookie season. That allowed Rice to embrace an even bigger role in his second year, as he leads the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (178) through the first two weeks of 2024.

Mahomes has also targeted Rice way more than other teammates so far, looking for the 24-year-old on 15 occasions. But as the season progresses, the Chiefs quarterback expects to rediscover his usual connection with Kelce, who has been instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl wins in the last five years.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

Aaron Rodgers delivers a pointed message to his Jets teammates following the Week 2 victory in the NFL
NFL

Aaron Rodgers delivers a pointed message to his Jets teammates following the Week 2 victory in the NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Mike McCarthy after Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Mike McCarthy after Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo