Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have formed one of the mightiest duos in the NFL in recent years. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn’t looked like his usual self at the start of the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old has only four catches for 39 yards and has been targeted only seven times through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mahomes explained why he hasn’t been throwing to Kelce as much so far.

“They’re doing a great job of just kind of having two people for him pretty much the entire game,” Mahomes told reporters on Monday, via Chiefs Wire. “That’s why you’ve seen guys like Rashee (Rice) and (Xavier) Worthy – I mean, if you look at the first touchdown, I’m actually looking at Trav (Travis Kelce), and the backside safety goes all the way across the field to help guard Travis, and then you throw the ball down the sideline to Rashee, and that’s kind of what they’ve been doing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelce had a particularly slow day on Sunday, making just one reception for five yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes, however, made sure to send his star teammate an encouraging message, letting Kelce know he’ll eventually get back to his usual numbers with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs high five during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“Obviously, we’ve played two opponents that we’ve played a lot, so they have a plan on how they’re going to account for Travis,” Mahomes said. “As the season goes on, he’s going to get his catches, he’s going to get his yards. The leader that he is – what’s special is he’s hyping everybody up, he’s keeping everybody motivated, and that’s what you need out of your great players.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco"s injury

Mahomes’ primary weapon with Chiefs in 2024 is not Kelce so far

Kelce’s surprisingly weak start to the season in terms of stats contrasts with his incredible production in 2023. Last year, the tight end was once again Mahomes’ favorite target, leading the Chiefs in receiving yards (984) and receptions (93).

Advertisement

Behind Kelce, wide receiver Rashee Rice also proved to be a reliable weapon for Mahomes in his rookie season. That allowed Rice to embrace an even bigger role in his second year, as he leads the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (178) through the first two weeks of 2024.

Mahomes has also targeted Rice way more than other teammates so far, looking for the 24-year-old on 15 occasions. But as the season progresses, the Chiefs quarterback expects to rediscover his usual connection with Kelce, who has been instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl wins in the last five years.

Advertisement