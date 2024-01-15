Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm since his first year as a starter in 2018. From that moment, the Kansas City Chiefs have become one of the toughest teams in the league and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. They proved that again last time out against the Miami Dolphins.

Mahomes and company got the upper hand in the highly-anticipated Wild Card game, extending their possibilities of making a Super Bowl trip for the second straight year. Who knows, maybe they manage to defend their crown after all.

In addition, Mahomes continued to make history. With this victory, the Texas Tech product moved to 8th in the list of quarterbacks with most postseason victories in NFL history. Now, he’s just one win away from tying the likes of Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger.

Mahomes becomes the eighth QB with most playoff wins

With the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins, Mahomes now boasts a 12-3 record in the playoffs. His first postseason appearance came in January 2019, and from then on, he led the franchise to five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

Kansas City’s recent win saw Mahomes surpass Aaron Rodgers in playoff wins as a starter, though the former Green Bay Packers star has 12 wins overall. Either way, Mahomes now needs just one more playoff victory to move to 7th in the all-time list among QBs.