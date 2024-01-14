Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sent a clear message with a convincing 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They’re ready to fight for another Super Bowl.

The coaching staff led by Andy Reid cleaned up the offensive struggles and the defense was sensational at Arrowhead Stadium. Their next challenge will be the Buffalo Bills or the Houston Texans in the Divisional round.

Now, after many doubters thought the possible dynasty was over, Mahomes reminded the NFL he is a natural heir of Tom Brady. However, it’s time to wait if the Chiefs’ quarterback will face his first ever playoff game on the road.

Patrick Mahomes warns the NFL about the Chiefs’ defense

After the game against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes praised the defense led by Chris Jones. Probably, the best he’s ever had in his career as a quarterback in the NFL.

“I talked about it in training camp. I was like, I really don’t want to play our defense. We have great players in every single level. You have depth. Guys rotating in who can do it all. You have (Steve) Spagnuolo and his scheme. I’m glad I don’t have to play those guys because that would be tough.”

Furthermore, Mahomes acknowledged that, with a championship caliber defense, he has been able to alter his playing style in the postseason to take fewer risks. A huge warning to the league.

“You have to (change your style). I think that I learned that this year. When it’s not there, you’ve got to be able to throw it underneath and punt the ball. Flip the field and not be frustrated. I’ve had that mentality, I want to score every single time, but, when your defense is playing like that, you have to find what’s the best way to win the football game.”

Patrick Mahomes broke his helmet against the Dolphins

One of the most impressive moments of the game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins occurred when a part of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet came off after a tackle by DeShon Elliott. The quarterback spoke about something he had never seen before in his career.

“I have not (being part of something like that). I’m sure it had to do with it being really cold. I didn’t know what happened in the moment. I got in the huddle and everybody was telling me, but I’m not coming out of the game. It was a first for me.”