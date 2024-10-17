NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes big admission ahead of Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season will bring us a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to face yet another challenging test early in the 2024 NFL season. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and company will take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

In February, the Chiefs gained the upper hand in dramatic fashion, with Mahomes engineering a fantastic drive to win the game in overtime. Months later, the Niners will be seeking revenge against the Chiefs, who had already beaten San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs quarterback made it clear how seriously they’re taking this challenge, fully aware of the opponents’ desire to redeem themselves. Not only did Mahomes admit that the 49ers are a strong team, but he also acknowledged the outcomes of their Super Bowl matchups could have easily gone either way.

“Whenever you have two great football teams that meet up in the Super Bowl and meet up in all these big games, there’s going to be a history between that and so obviously we’ve been able to win those games,” Mahomes said. “But we know how good this football team is and we have a ton of respect for them, and so it’s not like one play couldn’t have changed all these football games, and so we’re going with that mindset of we’ve just got to make the plays whenever they count.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 d during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2020, the 49ers were leading by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, where Mahomes orchestrated an epic comeback as the Chiefs scored three touchdowns to turn things around. The 2024 matchup was decided by three points in overtime, and even though Kansas City emerged victorious again, Mahomes is aware that the Niners also came very close.

Andy Reid echoes Mahomes’ respect for the 49ers

Andy Reid was at the Chiefs’ helm in those two Super Bowl wins over the 49ers. But just like Mahomes, the head coach let everyone know how much he respects Kyle Shanahan and his team.

“As far as the challenge of playing the 49ers, heck of a football team,” Reid said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Kyle (Shanahan) does a great job with the team. He and (run game coordinator and offensive line coach) Chris (Foerste)] have that offense rolling right now, and their defense is one of the top defenses in the NFL; (defensive coordinator) Nick [Sorensen] heading up the defense.And special teams, (special teams coordinator) Brian (Schneider) does a great job there on special teams. So listen, they’re well coached, they’ve got good players. I think both teams kind of know each other, and it should just be a heck of a game.”

While the Chiefs are known for their respect toward the rest of the NFL, these comments go beyond mere sportsmanship. Although they have beaten the 49ers in two different Super Bowls and San Francisco heads into this game with a 3-3 record, Reid and Mahomes know that this match will put Kansas City’s 5-0 start to the test.

