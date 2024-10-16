NFL News: Andy Reid could give Patrick Mahomes another weapon for Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch at 49ers

Trending topics:
Familiar foes meet in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could also see the return of an offensive weapon.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Martín O’donnell

Eight months after Patrick Mahomes led Andy Reid‘s Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season brings us an exciting rematch.

The Chiefs head into this game unbeaten, riding on a five-game winning streak. But Mahomes could get even better news as Reid could arm him with another weapon to visit San Francisco.

On Tuesday, Kansas City elevated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from its Reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list to its 53-man active roster. Curiously, the 25-year-old’s last appearance on a Chiefs uniform came in February’s Super Bowl.

However, Reid couldn’t guarantee whether Edwards-Helaire will play on Sunday. On Monday, Reid let reporters know the Chiefs are “awfully glad” to have the LSU product back in practice. But on Wednesday, he refused to confirm if he’ll see action against the 49ers: We’ll see how that goes.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs opened a 21-day practice window for Edwards-Helaire’, who was placed on the Reserve/NFI list before the 2024 NFL season opener. In August, the player revealed he was dealing with the consequences of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Kansas City kept an open spot on the active roster for this moment, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Reid puts him on the field with Mahomes in San Francisco.

Edwards-Helaire gives Reid, Mahomes more options at crowded Chiefs’ RB room

Selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Edwards-Helaire has been in Kansas City for years now, so he knows the system very well. In fact, he may be more familiar with the scheme than his peers — except for Isiah Pacheco, who’s on Injured Reserve.

Kareem Hunt returned to Arrowhead this season due to Pacheco’s injury after a five-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. Samaje Perine also joined the team this summer after being cut by the Denver Broncos, whereas fullback Carson Steele is in his rookie year.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Edwards-Helaire gets in a crowded running back room, but his return provides Mahomes another option on the backfield. Considering how many injuries Kansas City has suffered so far — Reid seemed to confirm the Chiefs will lose a star player for the rest of the season — the team can use more depth.

Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor's degree in Communications.

