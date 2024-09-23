Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes provides clear explanation on Travis Kelce's slow start with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has once again addressed Travis Kelce's early struggles with the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 3-0 start to the 2024 NFL season, but the feeling at Arrowhead is there are still many things to take care of. One of them has to do with Travis Kelce‘s low production so far.

Even though the tight end got the ball more times than last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, his four catches for 30 yards in the Chiefs‘ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night are still unimpressive for a player of his caliber.

Kelce’s slow start with the Chiefs was already a big storyline before the Falcons game, and his limited participation in Week 3 has only amplified the noise. That’s why Mahomes was asked about this situation in his post-game press conference, but the quarterback insisted that the opponents are making it hard for him to find Kelce open. And just like he did last week, Mahomes let Kelce know his numbers will look much better eventually.

I mean it’s crazy because teams still… the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal,” Mahomes said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s well-deserved but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis and it’s like two or three people are going to him. He understands. I think that’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact in the game but he wants to win at the end of the day. I’m going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mahomes believes Kelce will still be a primary weapon for the Chiefs

On Sunday night’s win in Atlanta, Kelce only trailed wide receiver Rashee Rice in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. However, the difference between the two was huge as the second-year wideout made 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards and receptions in the 2023 NFL season, with only Rice putting up decent numbers behind the tight end. The tables seem to have turned now with Rice enjoying a bigger role, but Mahomes believes this will benefit Kelce.

According to the Chiefs quarterback, the attention Kelce draws from the defenses is allowing him to find other targets. But as the weeks pass, opponents will have to start paying attention to the other pass catchers as well, which would leave more spaces for the veteran tight end.

I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we’re able to run the football, the more we can get (Xavier) Worthy involved, I think that’s going to open Travis up more,” Mahomes said. “People are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it’s getting other guys open.”

