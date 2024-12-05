Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their consecutive Super Bowl, but, even as defending champions, a lot of experts don’t believe they’re favorites.

Right now, the conversation is around other team like the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions of the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Chiefs have overcome a huge number of injuries, nobody is taking them seriously.

As a consequence, Patrick Mahomes admitted that he is indeed hearing all that noise in the NFL. Although they’ve been involved in 14 consecutive victories in one-score games, that doesn’t mean the Chiefs aren’t ready to fight for the title.

What is the Chiefs record now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have an 11-1 record and, if they win out, Andy Reid and his players will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes answered if there’s extra pressure this year for the dynasty because they will be judged as Super Bowl or bust.

“That’s the reason you play the sport. I’ve never had a team that I didn’t believe could win the Super Bowl. I don’t know what I would be doing and how I would be acting if we weren’t going to the playoffs. My goal at the end of the year is to win the Super Bowl and nothing else matters.”