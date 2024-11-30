Patrick Mahomes had one of the most complicated games of the season, but the quarterback still led the Kansas City Chiefs to a crucial 19-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maxx Crosby and K’Lavon Chaisson were a nightmare for the Chiefs’ offensive line and that’s why, in the final seconds of the game, the Raiders had a golden opportunity to win at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, a very controversial call by the referees prevented them of kicking a field goal. Now, the defending Super Bowl champions have clinched a playoff berth with many NFL experts doubting if they will survive more close games in the final stretch of the year.

Is it possible for the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs have an 11-1 record and control their destiny to clinch home-field advantage toward the Super Bowl. The problem is a lot of uncertainty around this team which has won 14 consecutive one-score games.

After a tough battle against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes sent a clear message to his teammates. If they want to make another championship run, a lot of things have to improve.

“We have to execute better so it doesn’t come down to that (controversial final play). Just too many mistakes at the end of the day. Offensively, we didn’t execute in the red zone and didn’t execute enough on third down. We got to clean that up if we want to get to where we want to go.”

Did the Chiefs clinch the playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Raiders and the previous loss of the Miami Dolphins against the Packers. Mahomes also talked about this achievement.

“When you clinch a playoff spot, that’s your first goal. Get into the playoffs and give yourself a chance to go for that Super Bowl. We know we have a long way to go. We have to continue to work to be a better football team going into the playoffs.”

