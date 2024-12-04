Despite being the leader of the defending champions, Patrick Mahomes is incredibly still receiving criticism for a supposed irregular 2024 season with numbers close to average, rather than the spectacular ones he had accustomed us to.

However, it is almost inexplicable to question Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs have a record of 11-1, are the best team in the AFC, and control their destiny to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

In this scenario, when all the experts seem to have lost faith in the Chiefs, the star quarterback wanted to send a message of absolute confidence to his teammates.

How many consecutive one-score games have the Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 14 consecutive one-score games, setting a new record in the NFL. Although this has put many victories at risk, Patrick Mahomes believes that, heading into the playoffs, all this experience in clutch moments could be a key factor.

“It keeps you motivated. It could be a good thing in the end. The hope is that with all these close finishes, we’re getting wins but is also keeping us hungry so that we try to continue to get better as the season goes on.”

Are the Chiefs a championship team?

Patrick Mahomes was asked by reporters if, despite all the inconsistency and close games during the season, he still believes the Chiefs are a contender to win the Super Bowl.

“Every team I’ve been on, I feel like it’s been a championship team. It’s been plays here or there where we lost in overtime in the AFC Championship Game or lost in the Super Bowl. I feel that we have the talent, the coaching staff and the work ethic to go out there and win any football game. It’s about going out there and do it on a weekly basis. We have guys motivated enough to do that. It’s not going to be easy. It never is. You have to play your best football at the perfect time in order to win a championship.”