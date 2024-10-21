Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made something clear to head coach Andy Reid after exposing himself to getting hit in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes may have not looked like his true self in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made sure to get the job done for Andy Reid and company against the San Francisco 49ers.

The three-time Super Bowl champ did whatever it took to extend the Chiefs‘ winning streak, including exposing himself to hits. With the team leading by two points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes went for it in a fourth-and-goal situation, lowering his shoulder against 49ers defensive back Malik Mustapha to score a rushing touchdown.

Reid obviously doesn’t like to see his quarterback making contact with defenders, but Mahomes set the record straight in his post-game press conference: “I actually lowered my shoulder to absorb the hit, right there in the end zone, and that ‘Dad Bod’ man just had enough weight on me where he went down. So it wasn’t like I was initially trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from joking about his body, Mahomes revealed an injury in college keeps him from looking to clash with opponents. Before that rushing touchdown, the Chiefs star had come up with another big play to get a first down using his feet. However, the 29-year-old let Reid know he will not risk getting hit until the NFL playoffs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

“I was going to try just to get the first down, and I haven’t seen the play, but the dude either overran it, or I got a little bit of a block there. So once I got to the side, it opened up, and I was able to get down there. I thought about cutting it back, but I’ll save that for the playoffs. Right now, (I’ll) continue to run out of bounds,” Mahomes said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs lose two key players to face the Raiders

Andy Reid doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes to get exposed to hits

Speaking to reporters after the Chiefs’ 28-18 win in San Francisco, Reid was also asked about Mahomes getting exposed to hits. Of course, the Chiefs coach once again made it clear he wants the quarterback to stay safe.

Advertisement

“Yeah, yeah,” Reid replied when asked whether he prefers Mahomes to avoid contact with opponents. “Especially on those shoulders, but that’s all right.“

It wasn’t a quiet day for Mahomes, who even got throat-punched by 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins during the game. Hopefully, the quarterback fulfills his promise and avoids unnecessary contacts that worry his coach.

Advertisement