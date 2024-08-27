NFL News: Patriots Brissett warns Drake Maye again with clear message to Jerod Mayo

With the new NFL season just around the corner, teams are finalizing details for Week 1. One of the franchises undergoing significant restructuring is the New England Patriots, who have yet to name their starting QB for the debut. In this context, Jacoby Brissett sent a message to Drake Maye and Coach Jerod Mayo.

The post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era has yet to yield immediate positive results. In an initial attempt to find a successor to the multiple-time champion, the management selected Mac Jones in the draft, but the outcomes have been less than favorable for the franchise.

This year, the major gamble was on former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who arrived in New England with strong chances of securing the starting position. However, after the preseason, there is still uncertainty about who will be the starting quarterback for the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The results in the preseason games may not have met Coach Mayo‘s expectations. In the opener, the Patriots secured a 17-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers. However, the subsequent two games ended in losses: the second game was a narrow 14-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the final preseason game was a 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both quarterbacks have seen playing time throughout the preseason games, but neither has secured the position decisively. As a result, the staff has yet to decide who will be the starter for the opening game.

Brissett sends a clear message to the coach

During the preseason game against the Commanders, Jacoby Brissett injured his shoulder and had to leave the game. Nevertheless, he has assured that he will be available for the season opener.

In statements to WEEI, the former Colts and Browns player declared: “It’s good. I think it was more of like a precautionary measure. . . . I’m fine. I hadn’t gotten hit in eight months, so it kind of surprised me more than anything. I feel good, excited, ready for the season.”

“In my eyes, I am [starting Week 1]. I haven’t heard anything differently. So that’s what I have to go off of.”, declared regarding his availability for the season opener.

Jacoby Brissett #14 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots’ season opener

With the goal of improving upon last season’s results, the Patriots will start the tournament with the following games:

vs Cincinnati Bengals, September 8th

vs Seattle Seahawks, September 15th

vs New York Jets, September 19th

vs San Francisco 49ers, September 29th

vs Miami Dolphins, October 6th

