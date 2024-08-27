Trending topics:
NFL`

NFL News: Patriots Brissett warns Drake Maye again with clear message to Jerod Mayo

Ahead of Week 1, New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett sends a message to both Drake Maye and Coach Jerod Mayo.

Jacoby Brissett #14 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJacoby Brissett #14 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

With the new NFL season just around the corner, teams are finalizing details for Week 1. One of the franchises undergoing significant restructuring is the New England Patriots, who have yet to name their starting QB for the debut. In this context, Jacoby Brissett sent a message to Drake Maye and Coach Jerod Mayo.

The post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era has yet to yield immediate positive results. In an initial attempt to find a successor to the multiple-time champion, the management selected Mac Jones in the draft, but the outcomes have been less than favorable for the franchise.

This year, the major gamble was on former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who arrived in New England with strong chances of securing the starting position. However, after the preseason, there is still uncertainty about who will be the starting quarterback for the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The results in the preseason games may not have met Coach Mayo‘s expectations. In the opener, the Patriots secured a 17-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers. However, the subsequent two games ended in losses: the second game was a narrow 14-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the final preseason game was a 20-10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both quarterbacks have seen playing time throughout the preseason games, but neither has secured the position decisively. As a result, the staff has yet to decide who will be the starter for the opening game.

Advertisement
NFL players throw Bills QB Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey

see also

NFL players throw Bills QB Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey

Brissett sends a clear message to the coach

During the preseason game against the Commanders, Jacoby Brissett injured his shoulder and had to leave the game. Nevertheless, he has assured that he will be available for the season opener.

In statements to WEEI, the former Colts and Browns player declared: “It’s good. I think it was more of like a precautionary measure. . . . I’m fine. I hadn’t gotten hit in eight months, so it kind of surprised me more than anything. I feel good, excited, ready for the season.”

Advertisement

“In my eyes, I am [starting Week 1]. I haven’t heard anything differently. So that’s what I have to go off of.”, declared regarding his availability for the season opener.

Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #14 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on August 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ season opener

With the goal of improving upon last season’s results, the Patriots will start the tournament with the following games:

  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, September 8th
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, September 15th
  • vs New York Jets, September 19th
  • vs San Francisco 49ers, September 29th
  • vs Miami Dolphins, October 6th
Advertisement
Jerod Mayo Head Coach

Head coach of Jerod Mayo the New England Patriots looks on during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another free-kick goal: How many does he need to tie Lionel Messi?
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another free-kick goal: How many does he need to tie Lionel Messi?

NBA Rumors: Former Warriors teammate suggests Stephen Curry isn't better than Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA Rumors: Former Warriors teammate suggests Stephen Curry isn't better than Kyrie Irving

NFL players throw Bills QB Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey
NFL

NFL players throw Bills QB Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey

Where to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven live in the USA: 2024 US Open Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven live in the USA: 2024 US Open Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo