NFL players throw Bills QB Josh Allen under the bus in eye-opening ESPN player survey

Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen has consolidated himself as a top quarterback in the NFL. There is no doubt about that, however his turnovers and his over-aggressive playstyle, along with his postseason stumbles, have put him on the eye of the storm repeatedly. And during an ESPN player survey a common sentiment towards the QB around the league came to light.

The Bills have yet to make the leap and always seem one step short of the top of the pyramid in the NFL. Something appears to be missing, some point the finger on their QB, others on the support cast around him. Regardless of who is to blame, Bills Mafia ends up getting the short side of the stick time and time again as the team fails to make it to the big game.

However, the skepticism is not limited to within the walls of the organization, or actually quite the contrary. As a recent poll indicated many around the league share an opinion about QB Josh Allen, and it is not a good one. As more than 100 NFL players were surveyed on different criteria, Allen was named the “most overrated quarterback”. As well as “biggest trash-talking QB”. Mixing those two tags together does not give a good look on Buffalo’s number 17.

This feeling towards Allen showcases the toll caused on his image by his turnovers and his attitude. Of course the NFL is a business and quarterbacks don’t need to be apprecciated by anybody else but their teammates, however this is a negative point. Allen is in the hunt for postseason glory, yet he seems to be disrespected by many opponents.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

On the other hand, Allen also finished fourth in votes for “Best quarterback in the league”, which comes to show his opponents may think he is overrated but cannot deny he is still a top talent. Overrated does not equal bad nor any similar tag to Allen, but it does indicate players dislike how the Bills QB is portrayed by fans and media.

Steffon Diggs’ public outbursts put Allen on the spot

There are no such things as coincidences. Or so it appears as recent survey has Allen voted for the ‘most overrated QB’ after an offseason in which his star wideout Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston. Diggs is anything but shy or reserved, if he is uneasy he will let everybody know. And so he did many times in Buffalo, often aiming at his quarterback. His sideline quarrels became expected whenever things turned south for the Bills.

There was and remains nothing but respect between Allen and Diggs. Even though many pointed to their occasional heated arguments, Allen allayed any suspicions after the trade with the Texans was finalized.

“It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy that’s been instrumental to our success here,” Allen said. “I wish we could keep everybody. We lost a lot of veteran leadership. It is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team.”

Allen’s production took off since Diggs arrived in Buffalo from Minnesota. His number one target gave him the confidence that made Josh a top player in the league and despite his turnovers put him in the conversation for best in the league not named Patrick Mahomes.

However, the doubtful remain and without Diggs and thus missing a clear number one receiver, the 2024 NFL season will prove crucial for Allen to make a statement to the league. Time will tell whether over 100 players voted accurately or Josh Allen will be able to prove them all wrong.