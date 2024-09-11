Trending topics:
NFL News: Patriots Super Bowl champion predicts Bill Belichick's next team

In the quest to return to coaching in the NFL, a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots has identified an ideal destination for Bill Belichick.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

Watching an NFL championship without the legendary Bill Belichick on the sidelines after so many years is undoubtedly one of the most notable aspects of Week 1. However, the return of the multi-time champion coach with the New England Patriots is slowly starting to come into view. A former player of his and Super Bowl champion has a clear idea of where Belichick could potentially land.

The player in question is none other than former WR Julian Edelman, who, along with Belichick and Tom Brady, helped build a dynasty in New England. Edelman appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, explaining why the New York Giants would be a ‘really enticing’ option for Belichick to return to coaching.

“I love Daboll (Brian),” Edelman said. “But the fate of what they (Giants) put on the field, you’re going to go down with that ship.

“If that opens up.. I remember any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a jingle in Belichick’s spirit,” Edelman continued. “He loved talking about those old Giants teams, and he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York football Giants.”

Julian Edelman

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrates with Julian Edelman #11 after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Belichick and the concrete possibility of coaching the Giants

The decisive 28-6 defeat in their debut against the Minnesota Vikings casts serious doubts on the future of Giants head coach Brian Daboll. In this scenario, one of the leading candidates, due to his experience, track record, and current availability, is Bill Belichick.

Former Tom Brady teammate and Super Bowl champion with Patriots sends a clear message to Jacoby Brissett

see also

Former Tom Brady teammate and Super Bowl champion with Patriots sends a clear message to Jacoby Brissett

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that Belichick would accept another head coaching position, even in New York. He is beginning to enjoy his post-coaching life, signing lucrative endorsement deals and discussing football on ESPN.

Bill Belichick

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bill Belichick has a history with the Giants: he served as the defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Parcells in the 1980s, during which the team won Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

