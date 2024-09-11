Former Tom Brady teammate and Super Bowl champion with Patriots sends a clear message to Jacoby Brissett

Following a promising debut for the New England Patriots, Jacoby Brissett received strong support from a teammate who once won a championship with Tom Brady.

To the surprise of many, the New England Patriots secured a decisive victory in their debut against the Cincinnati Bengals, highlighted by a standout performance from their QB Jacoby Brissett. In light of this, it was none other than a former teammate of Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots who showered the experienced quarterback with praise.

The arrival of rookie Drake Maye put the quarterback position in question for the debut against the Bengals. However, head coach Jerod Mayo opted for the experience of Brissett, and his choice ultimately proved beneficial for the Patriots.

Following his successful debut in Week 1, it was none other than former Brady teammate in Foxborough and Super Bowl champion David Andrews who, in statements to ‘The Quick Snap’ podcast as transcribed by Boston.com, made positive remarks about Brissett: “It’s nice having a veteran presence at quarterback,”

“Obviously, Drake (Maye)’s got a bright future ahead of him. But to kind of see and learn from Jacoby, ‘Ok, I don’t have to go out there and throw it for 350 yards. I can go out there, I can play good, smart, complementary football, and we can win games.’ …I think as a quarterback, that leadership Jacoby provides has been great. It’s something we’ve been needing on the offensive side of the ball.”

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots sits with Kristjan Sokoli #60 of the New York Giants during a preseason NFL game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The post Brady era in New England

After the departure of one of the most successful players in New England Patriots history, GM Robert Kraft and his staff faced some challenges finding a replacement up to the task.

At one point, there was a bet on Jimmy Garoppolo, and even Mac Jones was drafted, but today he is no longer with the New England franchise and now wears the colors of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, neither of them was able to make a significant impact, and the restructuring process continues.

Today, the focus shifts to former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. While he is not currently considered the starter, as the position is well-covered by Brissett, there are expectations that he will eventually take the reins and become a key player for the team.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Patriots in the NFL

Following a big Week 1 victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jerod Mayo’s squad faces a series of challenging matchups ahead. These games will be crucial for solidifying their strong start and continuing their momentum in the season.

vs Seattle Seahawks

vs New York Jets

vs San Francisco 49ers

vs Miami Dolphins

vs Houston Texans