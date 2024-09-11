Trending topics:
Former Tom Brady teammate and Super Bowl champion with Patriots sends a clear message to Jacoby Brissett

Following a promising debut for the New England Patriots, Jacoby Brissett received strong support from a teammate who once won a championship with Tom Brady.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots gestures to his team in the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesJacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots gestures to his team in the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

By Matías Persuh

To the surprise of many, the New England Patriots secured a decisive victory in their debut against the Cincinnati Bengals, highlighted by a standout performance from their QB Jacoby Brissett. In light of this, it was none other than a former teammate of Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots who showered the experienced quarterback with praise.

The arrival of rookie Drake Maye put the quarterback position in question for the debut against the Bengals. However, head coach Jerod Mayo opted for the experience of Brissett, and his choice ultimately proved beneficial for the Patriots.

Following his successful debut in Week 1, it was none other than former Brady teammate in Foxborough and Super Bowl champion David Andrews who, in statements to ‘The Quick Snap’ podcast as transcribed by Boston.com, made positive remarks about Brissett: “It’s nice having a veteran presence at quarterback,”

Obviously, Drake (Maye)’s got a bright future ahead of him. But to kind of see and learn from Jacoby, ‘Ok, I don’t have to go out there and throw it for 350 yards. I can go out there, I can play good, smart, complementary football, and we can win games.’ …I think as a quarterback, that leadership Jacoby provides has been great. It’s something we’ve been needing on the offensive side of the ball.”

Tom Brady David Andrews

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots sits with Kristjan Sokoli #60 of the New York Giants during a preseason NFL game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The post Brady era in New England

After the departure of one of the most successful players in New England Patriots history, GM Robert Kraft and his staff faced some challenges finding a replacement up to the task.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues warning to rest of the NFL about Patrick Mahomes\&#039; new weapon

see also

Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues warning to rest of the NFL about Patrick Mahomes" new weapon

At one point, there was a bet on Jimmy Garoppolo, and even Mac Jones was drafted, but today he is no longer with the New England franchise and now wears the colors of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, neither of them was able to make a significant impact, and the restructuring process continues.

Today, the focus shifts to former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. While he is not currently considered the starter, as the position is well-covered by Brissett, there are expectations that he will eventually take the reins and become a key player for the team.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Patriots in the NFL

Following a big Week 1 victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jerod Mayo’s squad faces a series of challenging matchups ahead. These games will be crucial for solidifying their strong start and continuing their momentum in the season.

  • vs Seattle Seahawks
  • vs New York Jets
  • vs San Francisco 49ers
  • vs Miami Dolphins
  • vs Houston Texans
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

