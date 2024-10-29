NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

As the trade deadline approaches, Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discussed his current roster and whether it's necessary to add more talent for the future.

With only a few days left until the NFL trade deadline, teams are finalizing potential trades for players on their rosters. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made his stance clear regarding his thoughts on the team and whether he believes any areas of the roster need reinforcement.

Following a solid 37-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Eagles boast a comfortable record of five wins and two losses, occasionally showcasing a high level of competitive play. This raises the indication that significant changes to the roster may not be necessary.

Regarding this situation, it was none other than head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke with the media and expressed the following: “I love the team that we have,” the HC said via the team’s official website.

“And I think this team is really coming together. With that being said, I know we’re always looking for ways to improve our team. I know [GM] Howie [Roseman] is the best at that — of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there,” Sirianni also added.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the retirement announcement of Jason Kelce from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nonetheless, the coach emphasized that there’s no need to wait for the trade deadline for his team to have a successful season: “But like I said, love the guys that we have,” Sirianni continued. “I think we’re coming together really nicely as a team. But we’ll see how this next week plays out.”

The repercussions following the victory over the Bengals

The significant victory last weekend achieved by the Eagles against the perennial contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals, sparked an intriguing exchange between safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and star WR Ja’Marr Chase: “This ain’t the back end you want to play with,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Additionally, the safety praised and acknowledged the efforts of all his teammates during the game: “We’re a back end that’s feisty, we love to play ball, and we’re not going to take anything for granted and we understand what type of competitors we go against,” Gardner-Johnson said. “So we’re not shying (away) from nobody.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?