NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

As the trade deadline approaches, Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discussed his current roster and whether it's necessary to add more talent for the future.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
By Matías Persuh

With only a few days left until the NFL trade deadline, teams are finalizing potential trades for players on their rosters. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made his stance clear regarding his thoughts on the team and whether he believes any areas of the roster need reinforcement.

Following a solid 37-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Eagles boast a comfortable record of five wins and two losses, occasionally showcasing a high level of competitive play. This raises the indication that significant changes to the roster may not be necessary.

Regarding this situation, it was none other than head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke with the media and expressed the following: “I love the team that we have,” the HC said via the team’s official website.

“And I think this team is really coming together. With that being said, I know we’re always looking for ways to improve our team. I know [GM] Howie [Roseman] is the best at that — of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there,” Sirianni also added.

Nonetheless, the coach emphasized that there’s no need to wait for the trade deadline for his team to have a successful season: “But like I said, love the guys that we have,” Sirianni continued. “I think we’re coming together really nicely as a team. But we’ll see how this next week plays out.”

NFL News: Bill Belichick jabs Patriots over Joshua Uche trade with big prediction for Andy Reid, Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick jabs Patriots over Joshua Uche trade with big prediction for Andy Reid, Chiefs

The repercussions following the victory over the Bengals

The significant victory last weekend achieved by the Eagles against the perennial contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals, sparked an intriguing exchange between safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and star WR Ja’Marr Chase: “This ain’t the back end you want to play with,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Additionally, the safety praised and acknowledged the efforts of all his teammates during the game: “We’re a back end that’s feisty, we love to play ball, and we’re not going to take anything for granted and we understand what type of competitors we go against,” Gardner-Johnson said. “So we’re not shying (away) from nobody.”

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 3rd
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, November 10th
  • vs Washington Commanders, November 14th
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, November 24th
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, December 1st
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

