NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes something clear about Bears QB Caleb Williams

In the lead-up to Week 4 of the NFL, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shares his thoughts on facing Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Week 4 of the NFL brings a crucial matchup between two teams looking to turn around their losing records. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, aiming to gain some momentum this season. Sean McVay will go head-to-head with talented quarterback Caleb Williams, and ahead of the game, he made his thoughts on the former USC star clear.

While many claim that Williams hasn’t showcased the expected talent in his early games this season, the seasoned coach had nothing but praise for the QB. In statements to the press, McVay said: “I’ve watched this guy for a long time, whether it was when he first started playing at Oklahoma or USC and he is a stud. All the accolades that have been earned based on his body of work and his resume. . . . He’s checking all the boxes.”

“You can see he knows what he’s looking at. He can process, he can play within the pocket, play with the timing and rhythm, deliver the ball with accuracy and anticipation, and then when things do go off-schedule, he’s a nightmare to defend because he keeps his eyes down the field.”, McVay also stated.

Caleb Williams was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick in the latest draft, following an impressive season in college football while wearing USC colors. For head coach Matt Eberflus and his team, he was a surefire pick for this season.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Finally, the Rams’ head coach mentioned Williams’ gameplay: “He can extend plays in the pass game, but then he also has the athleticism, strength, and the instincts as a runner to be able to tuck the ball down and do those types of things. He was going to be the number one overall pick for a long time. I think that’s been earned and he’s a great competitor,

“That’s one of the things that you look at. I think he’s a tremendous competitor and we have our hands full. He has some really good players around him and then obviously familiar with the good coaches that he’s surrounded with as well.”, McVay concluded.

The Rams visit Soldier Field after six years

The last time the Los Angeles Rams faced the Bears in Chicago was during the memorable game in 2018. Reflecting on that situation, coach Sean McVay recalled that matchup.

“I only wake up in sweats every night thinking about it,” McVay said Wednesday. “That was a very humbling night. This league is a very humbling league. That was one of the more humbling nights and they did a great job being able to get after us. [It] felt like we were playing against fifteen guys on defense that night.”

Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears tackles Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on December 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Rams 15-6.

Stafford shared his thoughts on facing Williams

Another leader of the Los Angeles Rams, veteran QB Matthew Stafford, spoke with the press ahead of the game against the Bears and made it clear what it will be like to face rookie Caleb Williams.

“He’s obviously immensely talented. He makes plays every single week that you see on TV that blow you away as a quarterback. I sit there and go, man, that is some incredible stuff. I’m sure there are plays he wants back, like all of us,

“He seems like a sharp kid, obviously, really talented. I’m sure he’ll figure it out more and more as he continues to play. I’m sure he is going to have a great career.”, Stafford finally stated.