Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence won't have two key teammates to face the Texans

Trevor Lawrence will have a tough test in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, and the quarterback won't be able to have two key players to face this game.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Fernando Franco Puga

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first divisional game of the year against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Trevor Lawrence will be without two key teammates for this exciting matchup.

The 2024 NFL season has posed several challenges for the Jaguars. Despite being regarded as strong contenders in the AFC South, they have not lived up to those expectations so far.

Trevor Lawrence recently signed a lucrative contract extension, raising expectations for his performance. However, he has struggled to play with a complete roster by his side, and now two teammates will miss the upcoming game against Houston.

Report: Two offensive players of the Jaguars to miss the game vs. the Texans

Many analysts considered the Jaguars strong contenders this year. The team has made significant improvements since the arrival of Trevor Lawrence, surrounding him with talented players to help him succeed.

Earlier this year, the Jaguars signed Gabe Davis to a 3-year, $39 million contract. Listed as the team’s WR2, Davis is an experienced wideout expected to be a key target for Lawrence.

Another crucial weapon for Lawrence is Evan Engram, one of the top tight ends in the league. Last season, he had his best year in terms of receiving yards, but injuries have hampered his 2024 campaign.

Ahead of the Week 4 game against the Texans, both Davis and Engram are set to miss the match. Davis is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, while Engram is definitely out with a hamstring issue.

Evan Engram - Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2022

Evan Engram – Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL 2022

Unfortunately, the Jaguars lack depth at both positions. Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to replace Davis as WR2, while Brenton Strange will fill in for Engram on Sunday.

What is Trevor Lawrence’s contract with the Jaguars?

Trevor Lawrence signed a massive contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. The deal is worth $275 million over five years, with $200 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Jaguars see Lawrence as their franchise cornerstone, locking him in long-term after his strong performances in his first three seasons. This extension reflects their belief in his ability to lead the team to success, as he continues to develop into one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

