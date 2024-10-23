Trending topics:
NFL News: Rams WR Puka Nacua makes something clear regarding Cooper Kupp's potential trade departure

Cooper Kupp, one of the stars of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, could be leaving the franchise in a potential trade, and his teammate Puka Nakua weighed in on the situation.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Matías Persuh

As the NFL season approaches its midpoint, no fan of the Los Angeles Rams likely expected to see the team entering Week 8 with a disappointing 2-4 record. Coupled with the potential departure of star WR Cooper Kupp in a trade, the Rams face a challenging road ahead. On this topic, none other than Puka Nacua spoke out.

Selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft from the BYU Cougars, Nacua has become a key piece in McVay’s scheme, gaining experience alongside Kupp. Their close relationship has led the young WR to express his hope that the rumors of his teammate’s potential trade “aren’t true”.

In a recent appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Puka Nacua addressed what could be a significant blow for the Rams if both Kupp and Stafford decide to leave the team: “Two veteran guys who are core to what we’re trying to do here at the Rams organization. Yeah, that wouldn’t feel great,” WR said.

The franchise led by Sean McVay is undergoing a transition, especially following the retirement of one of its most pivotal players in recent years, Aaron Donald. In this shift, Cooper Kupp could be among the possibilities for a future change.

Cooper Kupp’s current situation

One of the most important players in McVay’s Rams structure has been absent since Week 2 due to an ankle injury. Despite this, the coach himself expressed optimism that the WR could be back on Thursday night for the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

“That’ll be something that as we’re putting it together and really diving into it, we’ll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back,” McVay said via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Kupp has recorded 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

However, Kupp‘s future with the team isn’t guaranteed. According to TheAthletic.com, the Rams are seeking a second-round pick in return for the wideout and are open to covering some of wide receivers’ remaining salary for the 2024 season as part of the deal.

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What’s next for the Los Angeles Rams?

With a disappointing record of 2-4, Sean McVay’s squad faces a tough series of matchups ahead, with the primary goal of turning the season around and securing at least a playoff berth.

  • vs Minnesota Vikings, October 24th – Week 8
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, November 3rd – Week 9
  • vs Miami Dolphins, November 11th – Week 10
  • vs New England Patriots, November 17th – Week 11
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 24th – Week 12
