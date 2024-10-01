NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Mark Andrews performance

Trending topics:
By Matías Persuh

Despite starting the NFL season on the wrong foot, the Baltimore Ravens have slowly become the team to watch. Led by an inspired Lamar Jackson and a dominant Derrick Henry, they have improved their record to 2-2. However, star tight end Mark Andrews isn’t having his best season, and head coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation.

Despite his teammates performing at a high level, the experienced tight end has yet to show his best form, and it was none other than his coach, John Harbaugh, who shared his thoughts on the situation: “Mark Andrews is going to definitely have big games here catching the ball,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“We’re going to have a big passing game coming up here at some point in time soon. It’s hard to predict when it’s going to be because the games go where they go, and the ball goes where it goes and it’s just a competitive deal.

Despite this, coach Harbaugh chooses to focus on the impact Andrews is having in other areas of the game: “But my point is that the reason we ran the ball so well is because everybody was bought into the play that was being run in that moment and executed so well. Mark had some phenomenal blocks out there, I mean some dominant blocks.”, he finally concluded.

Andrews has been targeted just twice over the last two weeks, totaling six catches for 65 yards for the season. He has received nine targets across four games.

Harbaugh expressed confidence in Andrews

Despite the statistics reflected so far by the experienced tight end for the Ravens, Coach Harbaugh remains confident in him and what he can contribute to the team throughout the season.

“I could probably try to talk to Mark to make sure everything’s OK, but he would just look at me, ‘What are you talking to me about? Everything’s fine, everything’s good,'” Harbaugh said. “Mark Andrews is a great player … Mark is a star.”

Baltimore Ravens next matchups

  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 5
  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 6
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8
  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 9
