NFL News: Brian Callahan sends clear message to Will Levis as Mason Rudolph gets Titans' first win

Despite the first win in the 2024 NFL season with Mason Rudolph under center, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan made something clear to Will Levis.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan takes the field.
© Camden Hall/IMAGOTennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan takes the field.

By Santiago Tovar

Tennesse Titans quarterback Will Levis left the field of Hard Rock Stadium on Monday during the first quarter of the game against the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. His coach, Brian Callahan, was worried until backup, Mason Rudolph, played an excellent role to get the team’s first win in the 2024 NFL season.

The extent of Levis’ injury has yet to be confirmed, as Callahan suggested after the game against the Dolphins. But the Titans head coach, apart from telling the press what happened to his QB, also sent a clear message about Levis’ future.

Rudolph’s solid performance on Monday Night Football, in which he recorded 85 passing yards, opened the debate about who should start for the next games of the 2024 NFL season. It was supposed to be difficult for the Titans HC to choose between the players, but now it seems clear what he’s going to do when Levis recovers.

“He’s our quarterback. It was not a decision based on anything other than his health and protecting him… he’s our starter and when he’s healthy, we are ready to roll with him,” Callahan said about Levis, via The Tennessean.

Will Levis throwing

Will Levis (8) warms up before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Callahan awaits Levis’ recovery time

Shanahan also shed more light into Levis’ recovery time, revealing the Titans expect their starting quarterback to return this season: I don’t think it is a season-ending injury, and we are waiting to the MRI and all that gets done.”

NFL News: Titans HC Brian Callahan caught in fiery exchange with QB Will Levis

see also

NFL News: Titans HC Brian Callahan caught in fiery exchange with QB Will Levis

Keeping in mind that the bye was close, the Titans made a precautionary stuff in the game for Levis because he tried to go back into the field. But they decided to leave him out, in order to see what certainly happened to No. 8.

Callahan knows that with him, they can make it through the next round, even though he can trust on Rudolph’s performance to get victories in the next weeks that Levis will not be playing.

What’s next for the Tennesse Titans?

  • Week 5 – Bye
  • vs. Colts, Week 6
  • vs. Bills, Week 7
  • vs. Lions, Week 8
  • vs. Patriots, Week 9
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

