Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens help Lamar Jackson with big trade for former Steelers star

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign a former Pittsburgh Steelers star to help quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2024 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Ignacio Cairola

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-3 in the 2024 NFL season after a loss to the Cleveland Browns and are looking to improve their offence, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, with a former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver to help him out.

With the playoffs just a few games away, National Football League teams are looking to strengthen their squads in order to achieve the best possible results. With that in mind, the Ravens have not only refined their tactics, but have also set about improving their offensive zone in order to increase the 242 points they have scored so far in the season.

The player joining in a big trade for the Baltimore Ravens to help Jackson is none other than wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who comes from the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Advertisement

Johnson is in his sixth professional season and joined the Panthers in the off-season after five years with the Steelers. The 28-year-old wide receiver has appeared in seven games for the Carolina franchise this season, recording 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson, the former Pittsburgh Steelers who joins Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

Diontae Johnson, the former Pittsburgh Steelers who joins Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

Advertisement

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announces changes to defense

Johnson’s addition to the Ravens is an offensive upgrade that will help Jackson in his quest to go deep this season and win the MVP trophy. However, head coach Harbaugh is considering making changes to address the Baltimore franchise’s poor defensive record this season.

The Ravens have conceded at least 25 points in each of their games, and Harbaugh has reacted strongly to the gift, especially after defeats to the Cleveland Browns. “We’re going to continue to turn over every stone with our defense and with every other part of our team, too, to get as good as we can get it over the course of a long season. I am very confident that we will make moves in the future,” the Ravens head coach said in press conference.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers
NBA

Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives strong message from Louisville HC Jeff Brohm
College Football

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik receives strong message from Louisville HC Jeff Brohm

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud loses key teammate for the season due to terrible injury
NFL

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud loses key teammate for the season due to terrible injury

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends strong warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers at key point in season

Better Collective Logo