NFL News: Brock Purdy issues strong warning to 49ers teammates following Week 5 loss to Cardinals

NFL

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their third loss of the 2024 NFL season, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 24-23. Following the game, quarterback Brock Purdy delivered a strong message aimed at turning things around for the team.

In his postgame press conference, Brock Purdy emphasized that the team needs to perform better, starting with himself. He admitted he needs to improve as a quarterback and stressed the importance of being more efficient in the red zone, converting opportunities into touchdowns.

Purdy acknowledged that key mistakes were made in the second half that could have given the 49ers an advantage over the Arizona Cardinals. He also criticized the defense for not holding up during the final two quarters.

The 49ers quarterback noted that the team must improve their ability to force turnovers, saying, “We need to get better in that area.” However, he also made it clear that the offense needs to support the defense by putting points on the board.

Brock Purdy’s Performance in the Week 5 Loss

Purdy struggled during Week 5, throwing two interceptions and managing just one touchdown, a tough pill to swallow for the young QB. He finished the game with 244 passing yards, completing 19 of 35 passes.

The 49ers scored 23 points in the first half, while holding the Cardinals to just 10. But the second half was a different story, as the offense went cold and the defense allowed 14 points, sealing the Cardinals’ victory by a narrow one-point margin.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

