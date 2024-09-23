NFL News: Ravens star Derrick Henry shares a special message to his teammates following victory over Cowboys

Following the commanding victory of the Baltimore Ravens over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the NFL, running back Derrick Henry dedicated a heartfelt message to his teammates.

With a standout performance from Derrick Henry, the team led by John Harbaugh narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys, improving their record to 1-2.

After the victory, the former Alabama and Tennessee Titans running back spoke with Jamison Hensley of ESPN and emphasized the importance of his offensive line in the game: “The offensive line allowed that to happen,” he said of the win.

“We came out with the mindset of moving guys off the line of scrimmage, playing physically, and playing the Ravens-style football. They did a great job of that today. For me to have success, I told them, ‘When y’all go out, we’re all tied together.’ Hats off to the offensive line.”, Henry finally stated.

One of the league’s top running backs racked up 151 rushing yards on 25 carries, along with a pair of touchdowns. This performance highlighted the Cowboys’ struggles, as they have allowed an average of 185.7 rushing yards per game over the first three weeks.

Henry showered praise on his offensive line

After the game, where Lamar Jackson‘s team narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, RB Derrick Henry had a warm interview with Tom Brady. During the conversation, Henry emphasized the importance of his offensive line’s performance throughout the game, crediting them for their crucial role in the victory.

“They did a great job, I’d been challenging them all week,” Henry said to Brady. “I was like, ‘Just come off the ball and let’s get it started early.’ The guys did a great job, they took that to heart and played their a**es off. I’m very proud of them.”

“We just wanted to get it going and get the momentum on our side and keep it on our side,” he continued. “We started doing it early but as the game went on, we kind of flaked out so we had to fix that. But I think the biggest thing was focusing on finishing….just glad to get the win in this environment and in a great game as well.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands off to Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Henry reflected on his near move to Dallas

Without a doubt, the RB currently representing the Baltimore Ravens was one of the most sought-after players once it was announced he would not continue with the Tennessee Titans. One of the potential destinations was the Dallas Cowboys, but ultimately, Henry chose to join the Ravens instead.

“If Baltimore wasn’t interested, then I was thinking maybe Dallas because I live there,” Henry said last week.. “It’d be a convenient spot. But Baltimore was interested and I’m thankful.”