The Denver Broncos suffered their third loss of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Russell Wilson's performance left much to be desired, and even one of his teammates took a subtle shot at him.

When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the expectations were through the roof. For the first time in years, Denver was optimist about its quarterback. However, things have not gone according to plan so far.

Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are still waiting to take off. Wilson, by the way, looked particularly bad during the 9-12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Having completed just 21 of 39 passes, the veteran quarterback failed to throw for a touchdown and was intercepted twice. On top of that, he blew a golden chance in overtime - which infuriated WR KJ Hamler.

KJ Hamler takes subtle shot at Russell Wilson

"I could have walked in," Hamler told James Palmer of NFL Network about the final play, when Wilson threw an incomplete pass in fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line. Hamler was free on the right side, but Wilson never saw him.

"We went down the field quickly (in overtime)," Hamler added, via the Denver Post. "We get into the red zone, into that 'gold zone,' we've just got to learn how to keep pushing and how to finish. We can't keep coming up empty down there. ... We're capable of scoring 40 points (a game), especially with the quarterback we have."

Wilson certainly has work to do, but the blame shoulnd't fall only on him. The Broncos now have more than a week to prepare properly for their MNF matchup against the Chargers.