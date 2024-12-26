Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers make final decision about Russell Wilson contract and future in Pittsburgh

After weeks of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made their final decision regarding Russell Wilson's contract and his role as the team's quarterback.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers must make a final decision about the future of Russell Wilson as the team’s quarterback. A month ago, things seemed very clear, but three consecutive losses could put everything on hold.

Wilson has cost the Steelers two key games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Because of this, many experts question whether the veteran is truly worth a potential three-year, $100 million contract, similar to what Baker Mayfield got with the Buccaneers.

If the Steelers want to win the Super Bowl again, this could be the move that defines the franchise. It’s worth noting that Justin Fields is also an option, or, in a more challenging scenario, they could look for a rookie in the Draft.

Advertisement

Will Russell Wilson get a contract extension from Steelers?

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are convinced that the best option for 2025 is to give Russell Wilson a new contract. Additionally, due to the lack of names in the market, the veteran is the most reliable choice, and the goal will be to surround him with playmakers.

“They’d like to go ahead and keep Russell Wilson and re-sign him to keep him in Pittsburgh. Who’s gonna be out there that’s an upgrade over Russell Wilson right now? There are two logical first-round quarterbacks in the draft, they’re not gonna get either one of those. The top free-agent quarterbacks are gonna be Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Is there another quarterback in the trade market that all of a sudden gonna spring-free? Probably not. So, this is where the Steelers are.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NHL News: Rangers, Peter Laviolette find much needed hope after Gabe Perreault's World Juniors debut
NHL

NHL News: Rangers, Peter Laviolette find much needed hope after Gabe Perreault's World Juniors debut

Bengals' Joe Burrow might be without a key weapon against the Broncos
NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow might be without a key weapon against the Broncos

NBA News: Reaves shares an emotional statement and admission of LeBron on Game-Winning shot vs Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Reaves shares an emotional statement and admission of LeBron on Game-Winning shot vs Warriors

Klay Thompson gets emotional revealing the secret behind surpassing Reggie Miller's NBA record
NBA

Klay Thompson gets emotional revealing the secret behind surpassing Reggie Miller's NBA record

Better Collective Logo