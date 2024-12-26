The Pittsburgh Steelers must make a final decision about the future of Russell Wilson as the team’s quarterback. A month ago, things seemed very clear, but three consecutive losses could put everything on hold.

Wilson has cost the Steelers two key games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Because of this, many experts question whether the veteran is truly worth a potential three-year, $100 million contract, similar to what Baker Mayfield got with the Buccaneers.

If the Steelers want to win the Super Bowl again, this could be the move that defines the franchise. It’s worth noting that Justin Fields is also an option, or, in a more challenging scenario, they could look for a rookie in the Draft.

Will Russell Wilson get a contract extension from Steelers?

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are convinced that the best option for 2025 is to give Russell Wilson a new contract. Additionally, due to the lack of names in the market, the veteran is the most reliable choice, and the goal will be to surround him with playmakers.

“They’d like to go ahead and keep Russell Wilson and re-sign him to keep him in Pittsburgh. Who’s gonna be out there that’s an upgrade over Russell Wilson right now? There are two logical first-round quarterbacks in the draft, they’re not gonna get either one of those. The top free-agent quarterbacks are gonna be Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Is there another quarterback in the trade market that all of a sudden gonna spring-free? Probably not. So, this is where the Steelers are.”

