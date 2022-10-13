Things haven't gone according to plan for Russell Wilson and the Broncos so far, with the team sitting third in their division at 2-3. Here's what the veteran quarterback had to say about the team's poor start.

The Broncos had been waiting to have a dependable quarterback since Peyton Manning left, so the expectations were sky-high when Russell Wilson arrived. After five weeks, however, they feel nothing but disappointment.

Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Denver's offense has yet to be productive. Wilson may have joined the team with an incredible résumé, but he's been struggling to be his true self at the Mile High City.

Having completed just 59% of his passes for less than 1,300 yards with only four touchdowns and three interceptions, Wilson has so far left much to be desired. However, he doesn't look worried about the critics.

Russell Wilson confident that Broncos will turn things around

“For me, I’m always motivated,” Wilson told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. "And I’m always — to this point in my career, I haven’t necessarily had to be motivated, I’m always there. I think you always want to be great. You always want to be exceptional every time you step on the field. And understand that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. But at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that.

“And I think that, for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times and we’re going to come on the other end of it. Really, how you get out of it and as a team, how we keep building in what we’re doing and where we’re going is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has got to be the best day we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is — if we were 5-0, which we could’ve had a chance to be that potentially. And the reality is, we are where we are right now and that’s on a Thursday/Wednesday. And we’ve got to make it special.

“We’re talking about playing football and what I love to do. And [there’s] a lot of season left — a lot of season left. A lot of greatness in store. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. And that’s really what I think about.”

Denver is currently third in the AFC West at 2-3 (.400). After losing two consecutive games, the Broncos return to action for another prime time game on Monday night at the Chargers. Will they bounce back by defeating a division rival?