NFL News: Saints HC Dennis Allen makes bold reaction to Andy Reid's strategy after loss to Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacted to Andy Reid's tactical game plan after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 5.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen
© (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen

By Ignacio Cairola

The New Orleans Saints‘ 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs drew mixed reactions, but the most telling came from head coach Dennis Allen, who gave his take on Andy Reid‘s game plan in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs’ superiority was evident throughout the game, as the Kansas City team held a dominant lead in three of the game’s four quarters. The Saints, on the other hand, only scored in two periods of the game and struggled to break through Andy Reid’s defense.

“I thought we were outplayed and outcoached today. We really couldn’t get anything going on either side of the ball,” Allen reacted to Reid‘s tactics following the Saints’ Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are one of two undefeated teams in the 2024 NFL with a 5-0 record, sharing the perfect start with the Minnesota Vikings. Week after week, they prove that they will be Super Bowl contenders once again. Meanwhile, the Saints are 2-8 against teams with a winning record.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints after their game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Andy Reid outplayed Allen in the tactical battle. The Chiefs rushed for 139 yards on the ground (the second-most allowed by the Saints this season) and threw for 321 yards through the air. It was the second-most yards per pass allowed by the New Orleans defense since Allen assumed command.

Derek Carr’s new injury

As if he didn’t have enough to deal with after his team’s loss, Dennis Allen will have to find a way to replace starting quarterback Derek Carr, who was injured while attempting a deep pass to Mason Tipton in the left corner. After falling awkwardly, Carr immediately showed signs of back discomfort and left the field. The former Las Vegas Raider will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury suffered in Monday’s loss.

What’s next for the New Orleans Saints?

The Saints have lost three in a row and will need to improve significantly if they hope to go far this season. With big challenges on the horizon, here are their next five games.

  • Week 6 – New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 7 – New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 8 – New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 9 – New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 10 – New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
