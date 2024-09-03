Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes personal decision amid contract talk issues

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made a strong personal decision amid the lack of agreement on a contract extension.

Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines during a NFL game
© (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines during a NFL game

By Ignacio Cairola

Alvin Kamara pushed for a long-term deal with the New Orleans Saints, but there won’t be a last-minute contract extension before the start of the 2024 NFL season. In this context, the running back made a tough personal decision.

Kamara has two years remaining on his contract but has put his house up for sale. “It’s too late for contract talks. I’m not even talking about it until after the season,” said the New Orleans’ player about the frustrated discussions regarding his extension.

The running back has a contract that includes a salary cap hit of $18.5 million this season, the highest on the team. For 2025, he will have a $29 million salary cap hit. If no agreement is reached, the Saints would save $18.9 million in cap space.

On Sunday, the Saints will open the 2024 NFL season facing the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. It could be the beginning of the final chapter for Kamara in New Orleans, a journey that started in 2017.

Alvin Kamara, with his future in his hands (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara, with his future in his hands (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Kamara’s mansion in sale

Alvin Kamara decided to put his ostentatious mansion up for sale for nearly $3 million. The running back’s 6,924-square-foot house, built in 2022, is valued at $2.75 million. The property features an outdoor entertainment area, pool, spa, a fenced-in backyard, and a home theater, among other amenities.

Advertisement
NFL News: Saints have found the perfect replacement for RB Alvin Kamara

see also

NFL News: Saints have found the perfect replacement for RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara stats in the 2023 NFL season

In the 2023 NFL season, Kamara registered 694 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Throughout his career, he has made five consecutive Pro Bowls. Despite the high level he has shown throughout the past years, his future is uncertain.

Ignacio Cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders shares eye-opening thoughts on Nebraska's HC and QB

Neymar sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after retiring from Uruguay National Team
Soccer

Neymar sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez after retiring from Uruguay National Team

NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start
Sports

NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has an important message for one of the Chiefs' new weapons
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has an important message for one of the Chiefs' new weapons

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo