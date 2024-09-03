NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes personal decision amid contract talk issues

Alvin Kamara pushed for a long-term deal with the New Orleans Saints, but there won’t be a last-minute contract extension before the start of the 2024 NFL season. In this context, the running back made a tough personal decision.

Kamara has two years remaining on his contract but has put his house up for sale. “It’s too late for contract talks. I’m not even talking about it until after the season,” said the New Orleans’ player about the frustrated discussions regarding his extension.

The running back has a contract that includes a salary cap hit of $18.5 million this season, the highest on the team. For 2025, he will have a $29 million salary cap hit. If no agreement is reached, the Saints would save $18.9 million in cap space.

On Sunday, the Saints will open the 2024 NFL season facing the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. It could be the beginning of the final chapter for Kamara in New Orleans, a journey that started in 2017.

Alvin Kamara, with his future in his hands (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Kamara’s mansion in sale

Alvin Kamara decided to put his ostentatious mansion up for sale for nearly $3 million. The running back’s 6,924-square-foot house, built in 2022, is valued at $2.75 million. The property features an outdoor entertainment area, pool, spa, a fenced-in backyard, and a home theater, among other amenities.

Alvin Kamara stats in the 2023 NFL season

In the 2023 NFL season, Kamara registered 694 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. Throughout his career, he has made five consecutive Pro Bowls. Despite the high level he has shown throughout the past years, his future is uncertain.