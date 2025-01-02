Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched their ticket to the playoffs, but there is a lot at stake when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the 2024 regular season.

Although it’s truly a long shot, Russell Wilson and the Steelers could win the AFC North with a home victory combined with a Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, the key factor lies in playoff seeding.

On their potential path to the Super Bowl, the No. 5 seed means traveling to Houston, while dropping to the No. 6 spot would result in a rematch with the Baltimore Ravens. Although any opponent is tough, the difference between the two scenarios seems very significant.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is a very important update on the depth chart regarding Justin Fields’ situation.

Over the past few weeks, Fields has been dealing with an abdominal injury and is finally expected to be ready to play if needed. Justin has been a full participant in all practices leading up to the game with Cincinnati, and if Wilson continues to struggle, Tomlin would have his backup ready for the switch.

