NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara did not secure a salary increase over the summer, and his future with the team remains uncertain. However, this has not affected his on-field performance, as he notably excelled in the dominant 47-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL.

Rumors about Kamara are running high, to the point where it seems the Saints may have made a mistake by not agreeing on a new contract with the player, who has been with the New Orleans club since 2017. In the current context, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move on once his current contract expires.

Kamara made it clear with determination despite his uncertain situation with the Saints. “I’m not worried about it. I’m here to play, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to give it my all,” he said. In the convincing win over the Panthers, the running back stood out with 15 carries, accumulating 83 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m not sick. I don’t have any mysterious injuries. I’m here. You know what I’m saying? I’m going to be here with my teammates, coaches,” Kamara emphasized, addressing speculation about his game or absence due to the unresolved contract issue.

Kamara speaks louder on the field than he does to the media. A few days ago, he mentioned that the contract negotiation was a finished matter for him and that he preferred to focus on playing. “I love this city, I love the fans and the people. They support me,” the running back told ESPN.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

How much time is left on Alvin Kamara’s contract with the Saints?

Kamara has two years left on his contract, with a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 and $22.4 million in 2025. In response to the suspicions about him possibly not playing as a form of reprisal, the running back replied professionally: “It would be a little selfish not to go out there. The people here are like family to me.”

The current situation is stagnant. Saints’ running back’s contract carries a salary cap hit of $18.5 million this season, making it the largest on the team. If an agreement isn’t made, New Orleans could free up $18.9 million in cap space.

Alvin Kamara’s personal decision regarding the suspended negotiations

Alvin Kamara has chosen to list his lavish mansion for nearly $3 million. The running back’s 6,924-square-foot residence, constructed in 2022, is priced at $2.75 million. The property boasts an outdoor entertainment space, a pool, a spa, a fenced backyard, and a home theater, along with several other amenities.

Upcoming Games for the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Season

The Saints will continue their 2024 NFL journey when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 15, in their next game. A week later, they will return to New Orleans to host the Philadelphia Eagles, while in Week 4, they will close out the month with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.