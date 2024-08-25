NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields delivers message to offensive line after preseason performance

With the preseason concluded, the countdown to Week 1 in the NFL is underway. The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most anticipated teams in the league, are aiming to make a strong return to prominence. Despite facing challenges with their offensive line over the three preseason games, QB Justin Fields has delivered a clear message about what’s ahead.

Three consecutive losses leave Mike Tomlin’s squad with a negative preseason record. However, the coach isn’t focusing solely on the final scores. One of the main goals was to give game time to the two new quarterbacks and their respective offensive lines.

The Steelers’ preseason started with a loss to the Houston Texans, finishing 20-12. In their second game, they fell 9-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Finally, in their last preseason matchup before the regular season kicks off, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious with a 24-17 win.

Despite drawing some conclusions from the on-field performances, coach Mike Tomlin’s analysis was hampered by the results, as the team struggled even in these preseason games.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their season in Week 1, facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, still awaiting confirmation on who will be their starting quarterback.

Justin Fields delivers a clear message to his offensive line

After wrapping up their third preseason game without securing a victory, one of the two quarterbacks in contention for the Week 1 starting spot made a statement regarding the performance of his offensive line.

According to ESPN, Justin Fields, the former Chicago Bears quarterback, stated: “They did all right, but there’s also room to grow,” Fields said of the offensive line. “So just going to look at the mistakes that we had and what plays we could have done better on and get better.”

Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Which QB will start on Week 1?

Although Coach Mike Tomlin has consistently regarded Russell Wilson as the Week 1 starter, the significant playing time Justin Fields received during the preseason has made the competition for the starting job very close.

Regarding this situation, the coach stated to ESPN: “We just needed results that are indicative of how we’ve worked,” Tomlin said. “And so they were able to put together a score and drive and really just provided an opportunity to get Justin in there sooner, and so that’s why we did it.”

“They both moved the ball. They won possession downs, they were able to put the ball in the end zone. Things that we hadn’t done to this point sufficiently enough in the preseason.”, he finally concluded.

