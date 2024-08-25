Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields delivers message to offensive line after preseason performance

After finishing preseason, Steelers offensive line receives a motivational message from QB Justin Fields.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out signals while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJustin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out signals while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

By Matías Persuh

With the preseason concluded, the countdown to Week 1 in the NFL is underway. The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most anticipated teams in the league, are aiming to make a strong return to prominence. Despite facing challenges with their offensive line over the three preseason games, QB Justin Fields has delivered a clear message about what’s ahead.

Three consecutive losses leave Mike Tomlin’s squad with a negative preseason record. However, the coach isn’t focusing solely on the final scores. One of the main goals was to give game time to the two new quarterbacks and their respective offensive lines.

The Steelers’ preseason started with a loss to the Houston Texans, finishing 20-12. In their second game, they fell 9-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Finally, in their last preseason matchup before the regular season kicks off, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious with a 24-17 win.

Despite drawing some conclusions from the on-field performances, coach Mike Tomlin’s analysis was hampered by the results, as the team struggled even in these preseason games.

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their season in Week 1, facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, still awaiting confirmation on who will be their starting quarterback.

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike McDaniel\&#039;s tough decision on replacements for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Mike McDaniel"s tough decision on replacements for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins

Justin Fields delivers a clear message to his offensive line

After wrapping up their third preseason game without securing a victory, one of the two quarterbacks in contention for the Week 1 starting spot made a statement regarding the performance of his offensive line.

According to ESPN, Justin Fields, the former Chicago Bears quarterback, stated: “They did all right, but there’s also room to grow,” Fields said of the offensive line. “So just going to look at the mistakes that we had and what plays we could have done better on and get better.”

Advertisement
Russell Wilson Justin Fields

Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Which QB will start on Week 1?

Although Coach Mike Tomlin has consistently regarded Russell Wilson as the Week 1 starter, the significant playing time Justin Fields received during the preseason has made the competition for the starting job very close.

Advertisement

Regarding this situation, the coach stated to ESPN: “We just needed results that are indicative of how we’ve worked,” Tomlin said. “And so they were able to put together a score and drive and really just provided an opportunity to get Justin in there sooner, and so that’s why we did it.”

“They both moved the ball. They won possession downs, they were able to put the ball in the end zone. Things that we hadn’t done to this point sufficiently enough in the preseason.”, he finally concluded.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Patrick Mahomes makes big admission that could've changed everything for Chiefs, NFL
NFL

Patrick Mahomes makes big admission that could've changed everything for Chiefs, NFL

Jannik Sinner makes strong decision after testing positive in drug test before US Open
Sports

Jannik Sinner makes strong decision after testing positive in drug test before US Open

NFL News: Robert Saleh makes something clear to Aaron Rodgers about his role at Jets
NFL

NFL News: Robert Saleh makes something clear to Aaron Rodgers about his role at Jets

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives major advice to Texas Tech players on chasing Super Bowls
NFL

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives major advice to Texas Tech players on chasing Super Bowls

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions