NFL News: Steelers Russell Wilson's surprise injury update reveals his status amid game vs Chargers

Russell Wilson's injury status indicates whether Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be able to play against Los Angeles Chargers.

Russell Wilson‘s injury is one of the big expectations of this 2024 NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers waived the quarterback for the first two weeks and there is anticipation to see him play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last week, Wilson said he was “getting closer and closer” to returning to the game, and there was speculation that he would play minutes against the Denver Broncos, but time has dragged on and doubts about his physical condition still hang over Pittsburgh’s daily life.

Willson’s injury update indicates that the Steelers quarterback will not participate in Wednesday’s practice, which means he would not be considered for the game against the Chargers. The news comes as a surprise since he was expected to return to the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news came from NFL insider Albert Breer, who indicated that Wilson’s progress will be monitored this week. According to Breer, Justin Fields would continue to be the starting quarterback in Week 3, as he has been in the two previous games that ended in wins for the Steelers.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Days earlier, Wilson had warned Fields about his desire to return to the field. “Anybody who knows me knows I always want to play, I think sometimes you have to play through injuries,” the former Denver Broncos quarterback said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson sends a strong warning to Justin Fields about his imminent return

How did Justin Fields play in the 2024 NFL?

Back-up quarterback Justin Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards in Week 1 against Atlanta Falcons. In Week 2, Fields completed 13 of 20 attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old proved to be a good replacement for Wilson in these two weeks where the Steelers went on a 2-0 run.

Advertisement

When Russell Wilson will return to play?

Wilson is expected to make his return to the field as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.